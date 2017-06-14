Here we look at our Top 5 Major Meltdowns including Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie in 2006...But can you guess who tops the list?

Top 5 Major Meltdowns

5 – Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie 2006 US Open

Often billed as Phil Mickelson’s lost US Open, he was not the only one to lose his bottle over the final stretch, although his thrashing around near the hospitality tent at the 18th at Winged Foot will live long in the memory.

Related: Phil Mickelson: The US Open’s Nearly Man

With a horribly sliced drive off the tee and failed recovery, the American failed to make par to win or bogey to make a playoff, as did Colin Montgomerie after a perfect drive down the middle of the same hole. With multiple bodies littering the 18th, Geoff Ogilvy held his nerve to win the only major of his career.

4 – Adam Scott 2012 Open Championship

Adam Scott’s four-bogey stretch in the last four holes at Royal Lytham was particularly shocking and gruelling to watch as it was so unexpected and came from a universally popular player who seemed to have sealed the deal with a long birdie putt on the 14th.

In the end a combination of poor shot selection and nerves let Ernie Els in to win by a shot. Thankfully for Scott fans, the Australian soon bounced back to win the 2013 Masters and more majors must be in the pipeline.