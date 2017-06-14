The secret to playing well as a high handicapper is normally to plot you way around the layout in such a way to make as few mistakes as possible. It is rarely about playing bold, adventurous golf shots.

The US Open Is For High Handicap Golf

The US Open is for high handicap golf. I don’t mean high handicappers can compete in it – although the US Open has produced some unlikely winners – but in the mindset required to win it.

As a high handicapper myself, I can relate to the challenge of a typical US Open course.

Yep, really. A US Open course is set up to beat up the player, punish every mistake.

The secret to playing well as a high handicapper is normally to plot your way around the layout in such a way to make as few mistakes as possible. Most holes I get a shot on, so I aim to use this shot when playing difficult or tricky holes.

That par 4 with an approach over water, requiring a long iron to get on in regulation? Well I knock my second shot up to near to water’s edge to give myself as short an iron as possible to get on in 3. Then two putts on the green and I’m off with 2pts on Stableford.

I don’t try career-best shots. If a daunting hazard can be skirted or nullified using my handicap rather than taken on, I will.

Basically my whole game is trying to minimise mistakes. That is how many a high handicapper plays.