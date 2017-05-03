Weather is a huge factor in shaping how the course plays and what the scoring will be like. Here is the US Open weather forecast at Oakmont which doesn't look too great.

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather at Oakmont this week will be crucial in setting up how the golf course plays and what the scoring will be like.

Most US Open venues play firm and fast and Oakmont is currently looking like that, as we’ve seen this week with the players’ social media posts from the course.

Rain can lengthen the course by softening it up and Oakmont isn’t really the course that needs lengthening.

The par-3 eighth measures 288 yards and the 12th is 667 yards so if the course were to be softened up, many holes would play completely differently or would have to be played from forward tees from where the players would be unfamiliar.

Rain would soften up the greens which professionals do enjoy, but Oakmont’s greens are as undulating as the come so just by them being softer wouldn’t make them a great deal easier.

It can also mess with the preparations of the players.

In 2013 at Merion, Justin Rose did all his US Open prep the week before in firm and fast conditions whilst the players who arrived on the Tuesday and Wednesday were greeted by bucket-loads of rain. Come the weekend Rose was one of the few who had experience of playing Merion when it’s hard and dry and he went on to lift the trophy.

US Open opening round tee times

Thursday

Thursday does not look good. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the morning followed by cloud and then more thunderstorms in the afternoon. There’s also a 90% chance of rain. By the looks of it, we may struggle to see a full day’s play but lets hope the forecasters are wrong.

Friday

Showers are forecast for the morning with cloud for the rest of the day. Winds may get up to 15mph.

Saturday

With the course softening up over the first two days, Saturday looks to be the day where it will dry up and begin to get firmer. Highs of 30 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday, like Saturday, looks to be dry and sunny with just a 6mph wind. Highs of 31 degrees. Oakmont will be brutal over the weekend and the champion, like in previous US Opens in the past, will have to grind it out throughout a week of differing conditions.

Next: US Open Betting Tips