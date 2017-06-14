The weather forecast will play a vital role in how the Erin Hills course plays and what the scoring will be like in the 117th US Open. This time round, a very mixed forecast could be challenging.

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.

The forecast for the second major of the year at Erin Hills is very mixed, which will provide a challenge for the players, including defending champion Dustin Johnson.

Rain and thunderstorms are due to hit the Wisconsin course on Saturday.

This will lengthen the course by softening it up, so it will be very different to play in comparison to the relatively sunny days of Thursday and Friday.

However, there is also rain and thunderstorms due on Wednesday. The mixed forecast could prove an issue for the player and hinder their preparations.