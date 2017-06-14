The weather forecast will play a vital role in how the Erin Hills course plays and what the scoring will be like in the 117th US Open. This time round, a very mixed forecast could be challenging.
US Open Weather Forecast
The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.
The forecast for the second major of the year at Erin Hills is very mixed, which will provide a challenge for the players, including defending champion Dustin Johnson.
Rain and thunderstorms are due to hit the Wisconsin course on Saturday.
This will lengthen the course by softening it up, so it will be very different to play in comparison to the relatively sunny days of Thursday and Friday.
However, there is also rain and thunderstorms due on Wednesday. The mixed forecast could prove an issue for the player and hinder their preparations.
Thursday
The first day of the famous major is forecasted to be the sunniest and brightest day. There is only a 10% chance of precipitation, but the rather high wind speed of 18mph could be problematic.
Friday
With reduced wind speeds, there is a slightly higher chance of rain on the Friday. But, at only 20% we would only be very unlucky not to see a full day’s play.
Saturday
The third day of the US Open 2017 is where things take a turn for the worst worse weather-wise. Thunderstorms, 55% humidity and a much greater 50% chance of rain could prove challenging for the players and their preparations.
Sunday
The closing day of sees the weather cheering up a little. Thunderstorms look to be giving way to a partially clouded sky, and there will be a reduced 20% chance of precipitation. However, wind speed will be reduced to just 11mph, which should make things at least a little simpler.