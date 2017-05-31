RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan shared a video of the rough at Erin Hills and it's frighteningly long!

Extreme Rough At US Open Venue Erin Hills

The US Open makes its debut in Wisconsin in two weeks at Erin Hills, and we’ve had a first hint at how the golf course will be playing.

RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan posted a video from a practice round showing some ridiculous rough.

It shows two-foot deep rough just TWO YARDS off of the fairway, let’s hope nobody runs out of golf balls!

The US Open begins on 15th June with world number one Dustin Johnson defending the title he won at Oakmont last year.