We look back through nearly 50 US Opens to see where the first round leader at the year's second major finishes the tournament. By Cameron Hazzard

Where Does The US Open First Round Leader Finish?

Going by the commonly used phrase ‘you’ve got to get off to a good start if you want a chance of winning,’ you would expect a large number of players who have led the first round at the US Open after the first round to go onto and win the tournament.

This article looks at how the first round leaders at the season’s second major tend to get on.

First Place

Of the 49 US Opens that have been competed since 1969, on only 10 occasions has the leader of the first round gone on to win the tournament.

Martin Kaymer -2014

Rory McIlroy – 2011

Tiger Woods – 2000 & 2002

Retief Goosen – 2001

Payne Stewart – 1991

Jack Nicklaus – 1972 & 1980

Hubert Green- 1977

Tony Jacklin – 1970

Of those 10, four have won it ‘wire to wire.’ They are:

Tony Jacklin – 1970

Tiger Woods – 2000 & 2002

Rory McIlroy – 2011

Martin Kaymer – 2014

With only 11% of first round leaders going on to win the tournament, we look at where the most frequent finishing position for the first round leader is.

Second Place

With 93 people leading the first round of the US Open since 1969, you would expect a number of them to finish in the runners up spot.

However, only six players have ever finished runner up having led the first round, with both Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie finishing as the runner up on two occasions.

Dustin Johnson – 2015

Phil Mickelson – 1999 & 2013

Michael Thompson – 2012

Colin Montgomery – 1997 & 2006

Payne Stewart – 1998

Chen Tze-chung – 1985

Mickelson has actually finished runner up at the US Open on six occasions, the most of any player.

Third Place

With so few first round leaders going on to either win or finish as the runner up, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a number of them finishing in third place.

However again, this is not the case, with only two players coming third having been leading after day one.