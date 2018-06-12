US Open Low Amateurs

In this article we take a trip down memory lane to look at some of the players to win the low amateur honours at the US Open. By Cameron Hazzard
From Jordan Spieth to Phil Mickelson, we take a look back at the past to see who the former low amateurs are at the US Open.
Stretching back all the way t0 1979, we look at who has won the low amateur medal, and how they progressed when they turned professional.
Jon Rahm – 2016
Rahm turned professional after finishing as the low amateur of the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.
Since then, he has won five titles, including two on the PGA Tour, as well as recording a 4th place finish at the 2018 Masters.
Matt Fitzpatrick – 2014
Like Rahm, Fitzpatrick turned professional after being the low amateur of the 2014 US Open.
He too has kicked on well, winning four times on the European Tour including the DP World Tour Championship, which Rahm won the following year.
Jordan Spieth – 2012
Spieth has been the most successful low amateur of all of the modern players.
After winning the medal in 2012, Spieth went on to win the US Open at Chambers Bay in 2015, as well as major championships at the Masters and the Open to leave him one shy of the career grand slam.
Patrick Cantlay – 2011
Cantlay has been quite successful since his low amateur victory at the 2011 US Open.
He has recorded one win on the PGA Tour, and is currently ranked 5th on the money list for the 2018 season.
Russell Henley & Scott Langley – 2010
The two have had very contrasting careers following on from becoming low amateurs at the US Open in 2010.
Henley has progressed very well, winning three times on the PGA Tour, whilst Langley has struggled on the PGA Tour, and is now plying his trade on the Web.com Tour where he recorded his first victory in February.
Matt Every – 2005
Matt Every took his time to reach his full potential, but did eventually manage to do so.
Two PGA Tour victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in a row gave him the chance to play in all four majors in 2015, however he has not competed in one since the PGA Championship in 2015.
Spencer Levin – 2004
Levin was the low amateur the last time the US Open was held at Shinnecock Hills back in 2004, where he finished in a share of 13th place.
He has subsequently only made the cut at the US Open once, in 2016.
He is still yet to win on the PGA Tour, and is currently playing on the Web.com.
Matt Kuchar – 1998
Matt Kuchar won the low amateur at the US Open all the way back in 1998, when he finished in a share of 14th place.
Since then, he has gone on to record seven wins on the PGA Tour, including victory at golf’s unofficial major at The Players Championship.
He has now recorded top-10 finished at all of the majors, including a second place finish at last year’s Open.
Phil Mickelson – 1990 & 1991
Lefty finished as low amateur at both the 1990 and the 1991 US Open, held at Medinah and Hazeltine respectively.
Everyone knows how well Mickelson has done since then, going on to win five major championships, including three Masters victories.
However, the US Open is one major trophy that isn’t in his cabinet yet.
Could 2018 be the year where Phil completes the career grand slam?
Fred Couples – 1979
The oldest player on this list to win the low amateur was Fred Couples, all the way back in 1979.
A 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and Masters champion in 1992, it’s fair to say that Couples has had a successful career since being low amateur.
He is currently playing on the PGA Champions Tour, where he has won 13 times.