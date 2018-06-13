We take a look back all the way to 1896 to see what has happened in the past when the US Open has been held at Shinnecock Hills. By Cameron Hazzard

The US Open and Shinnecock Hills has a long history, with the second ever version of the tournament being held at the New York course.

In this article we take a look back all the way to 1896 to see what has happened in the past when the US Open has been held at Shinnecock Hills.

US Open Past Shinnecock Hills Winners:

1896 US Open – James Foulis

In this second edition of the US Open, the format was a little bit different to how it is today.

At the time the course played at 4,423 yards, which was the shortest US Open course in history.

The field of 35 played 18 holes in the morning, before the second 18 was played in the afternoon.

Seven of the 35 players didn’t make the cut for the afternoon, leaving 28 players to battle it out for the title.

The tournament was won by Scotsman James Foulis, who had finished in third place the year before at the inaugural US Open, with scores of 78 and 74.

His share of money for winning was $150, a little bit less than what the players get today!

The competition was marred however by some players signing a petition attempting to get John Shippen, an African-American caddy at Shinnecock, and Oscar Bunn, a Native American, blocked from playing in the tournament.

1986 US Open – Raymond Floyd

The second time the US Open was played a Shinnecock was 90 years later, in 1986.

By this time, the course had been completely revamped and had been extended to 6,912 yards and was set as a par 70.

Raymond Floyd, aged 44 at the time, won the competition by two strokes following his final day 66.

He would become the oldest US Open winner in history until Hale Irwin won the competition in 1990.

1995 US Open – Corey Pavin

In 1995, Shinnecock Hills had been extended again, but not as drastically as last time with only 32 yards added to the course.

Corey Pavin won the tournament by two shots following his round of 68 on the final day to win his one and only major.

Along with this, he won $350,000, which is just a bit more than the money Foulis won nearly 100 years earlier!

The tournament also saw Neal Lancaster shoot 29 on the back nine as he shot a final day 65 to record his best finish of T4 in a major.