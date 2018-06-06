We take a look back at some of the US Open records ahead of the start of the 2018 tournament at Shinnecock Hills.
US Open Records
MOST VICTORIES
4 = Willie Anderson, 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905
4= Bobby Jones, 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930
4 = Ben Hogan, 1948, 1950, 1951, 19534
4= Jack Nicklaus, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980
3 = Hale Irwin, 1974, 1979, 1990
3 = Tiger Woods, 2000, 2002, 2008
2 = Alex Smith, 1906, 1910
2 = John J. McDermott, 1911, 1912
2 = Walter Hagen, 1914, 1919
2 = Gene Sarazen, 1922, 1932
2 = Ralph Guldahl, 1937, 1938
2 = Cary Middlecoff, 1949, 1956
2 = Julius Boros, 1952, 1963
2 = Billy Casper, 1959, 1966
2 = Lee Trevino, 1969, 1971
2 = Andy North, 1978, 1985
2 = Curtis Strange, 1988, 1989
2 = Ernie Els, 1994, 1997
2 = Lee Janzen, 1993, 1998
2 = Payne Stewart, 1991, 1999
2 = Retief Goosen, 2001, 2004
CONSECUTIVE VICTORIES
3 = Willie Anderson, 1903, 1904, 1905
2 = John J. McDermott, 1911, 1912
2 = Bobby Jones, 1929, 1930
2 = Ralph Guldahl, 1937, 1938
2 = Ben Hogan, 1950, 1951
2 = Curtis Strange, 1988, 1989
MOST TIMES RUNNER-UP
6 — Phil Mickelson (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)
4 — Bobby Jones (1922, 1924, 1925, 1928)
4 — Sam Snead (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953)
4 — Jack Nicklaus (1960, 1968, 1971, 1982)
4 — Arnold Palmer (1962, 1963, 1966, 1967)
MOST TOP-TEN FINISHES
18 = Jack Nicklaus
16 = Walter Hagen
15 = Ben Hogan
14 = Gene Sarazen
13 = Arnold Palmer
12 = Sam Snead
11 = Willie Anderson
11 = Tom Watson
11 = Alex Smith
11 = Julius Boros
10 =Bobby Jones
MOST CONSECUTIVE TOP-10 FINISHES
7 — Stewart Gardner (1900-06)
7 — Bobby Jones (1920-26)
7 — Ben Hogan (1950-56)
MOST CONSECUTIVE TOP-5 FINISHES
6 — Bobby Jones (1921-26)
6 — Willie Anderson (1901-1906)
5 — Alex Smith (1905-1910)
5 — Willie Smith (1898-1902)
LOWEST SCORE THROUGH 72 HOLES
268 — Rory McIlroy (65-66-68-69), 2011
271 — Martin Kaymer (65-65-72-69), 2014
272 — Jack Nicklaus (63-71-70-68), 1980
272 — Lee Janzen (67-67-69-69), 1993
272 — Tiger Woods (65-69-71-67), 2000
272 — Jim Furyk (67-66-67-72), 2003
MOST STROKES UNDER PAR
16 — Rory McIlroy, 2011
12 — Tiger Woods, 2000
MOST STROKES UNDER PAR AT ANT STAGE OF A TOURNAMENT
17 — Rory McIlroy (fourth round), 2011
12 — Tiger Woods (fourth round), 2000
12 — Gil Morgan (third round), 1992
LOWEST ROUNDS
63 (8 under) — Johnny Miller, final round, 1973
63 (7 under) — Jack Nicklaus, first round, 1980
63 (7 under) — Tom Weiskopf, first round, 1980
63 (7 under) — Vijay Singh, second round, 2003
HIGHEST WINNING SCORE
331 — Willie Anderson, 1901 (won in play-off)
OLDEST CHAMPION
Hale Irwin, 45 years, 15 days (1990)
YOUNGEST CHAMPION
John McDermott, 19 years, 315 days (1911)
OLDEST PLAYER TO MAKE CUT
Sam Snead, 61 (1973)
MOST CONSECUTIVE OPENS STARTED
Jack Nicklaus, 44 (1957 – 2000)
LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY
Tiger Woods, 15 strokes (2000) an all-time Major record
MOST FREQUENT HOST VENUES
Oakmont Country Club, 9 Opens (1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016)
Baltusrol Golf Club, 7 Opens (1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993)
