Four men top the lost with four wins apiece - but should one of them be considered to have won a fifth 'US Open'?

Who Has The Most US Open Wins?

The most wins in the US Open is four. This record is shared by four men – Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.

Jones and Nicklaus also each finished second four times as well. Jones lost two playoffs.

Willie Anderson: winner in 1901, 1903, 1904, 1905

Anderson’s score of 331 (after rounds of 84, 83, 83 and 81) in 1901 is the highest by a US Open winner. In fact it was only partially a winning score – it only took him into a play-off.

In those days the tournaments ended on a Saturday. But the play-off had to be played on the Sunday as Sunday was reserved for members only at the host venue, Myopia Hunt Club.

Anderson is the only man to win three consecutive US Opens.

Anderson was a Scot who worked as a caddie and an apprentice clubmaker in his homeland, before travelling to America aged 16. He worked a club pro in America.

He was renowned for his accurate play, a low flat swing, and an impassive outlook. “You couldn’t tell whether he was winning or losing by looking at him,” said 1908 US Open champion Fred McLeod, who like Anderson, was from North Berwick.

Anderson died aged 31.

Bobby Jones: winner in 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

Jones was another for whom competitive golf ended early. He retired from this form of the game aged 28 in 1930. By that stage he had played in 31 Majors, winning 13 and coming ion the top-ten of 27 of them.

He had played in eight US Opens and only twice did he finish outside the top 5, in his first appearance in 1920, when he tied for 8th, and in 1927 when he came 11th.

This last achievement was still enough for him to win the US Open low amateur medal, something he did every year from 1922 until his retirement.

He is one of five amateurs to have won the US Open. No other amateur has won this title more than once.

Article Continues Below