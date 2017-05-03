A guide to the tenth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 10

Hole 10 – Par 4 – 504 yards

Another long par 4 opens the back nine.

Despite the blind tee shot, the expansive fairway encourages the player to open their shoulders off the tee, as the big hitters will be able to take the left and right fairway bunkers out of play.

A reasonable 200 0r so yard approach follows, into this shallow green that is heavily bunkered on the right.

The player needs to hit his tee shot down the hill. The closely mown area right and behind the green can be used to work the ball with a longer club towards the hole, which will make for some entertaining approach shots here as the players make their way back to the club house.