Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 2

Hole 2 – Par 4 – 358 yards

The second hole at Erin Hills provides golfers with a challenging, but makable, birdie opportunity after a difficult opener.

Any golfer who has some nerve can hit a wood down the blind left side of the fairway where, if hit properly, the ball will nicely position players for their approach to the green.

The safer play is to hit you tee shot right, just in front of the fairway bunkers, but this leaves you with a semi-blind shot into the green.

Once players make set up for their approach shots, they will be trying to hit the smallest green on the course (at 3,800 square feet) which ensures that the challenge is far from over, even after a good tee shot.