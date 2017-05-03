A guide to the third hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 3

Hole 3 – Par 4 – 476 yards

The third hole at Erin Hills is the first long par 4 on the course.

It completes a very varied and challenging opening trio of holes.

The wetland on the left and left and right fairway bunkers make the tee shot challenging, requiring players to hit a pinpoint shot if they wish to have a good position for their second.

When that shot comes, the central bunker, just in front of the green, can deceive golfers into under-clubbing with the approach.

The most notable feature of this hole is the very steep slope at the back left of the green which is in fact part of the tee box for the 4th hole. A lot of players will be hitting their second shots on that line, as the green breaks drastically right-to-left.

Consider the different backdrops for the first three greens: the 1st green jutting out into a wetland, the 2nd green with the openness of the 3rd hole beyond and the 3rd green set against a hillside.