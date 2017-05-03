A guide to the fourth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 4

Hole 4 – Par 4 – 439 yards

There’s no let-off for the players as they make their way to the fourth hole, as this is widely regarded as the most demanding hole on the course.

For the tee shot, the fairway is flanked by a hillside of healthy rough on the left and a menacing bunker that juts into the fairway from the right. The large central bunkers will force many players who miss the fairway to leave themselves a long third shot.

With the shallow green, the front bunker and the wetlands just beyond the green, the approach is the most demanding iron a player will be asked to play all week.

There will unquestionably be a large number of bogeys, or worse, on this hole over the course of the US Open this year.