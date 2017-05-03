Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 5

A guide to the fifth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Hole 5 – Par 4 – 505 yards

With its fairway flowing over the natural contours and the surrounding openness, the 5th hole best captures the character of Erin Hills, as a course very reminiscent of a links in the UK.

A narrow tee shot is heavily rewarded if players can find the fairway here as the natural contours, if caught, can kick the ball an extra 50-60 yards closer to the hole.

In preparation for the 2011 U.S. Amateur, the rough left of the front-left greenside bunker was reduced to fairway height to allow a player to bounce in his approach shot from the left, making the green that little bit easier to hit.