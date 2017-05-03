A guide to the first hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 1

Hole 1 – Par 5 – 608 yards

Greeting the players for their first tee shot at this year’s US Open is this challenging par 5. Normally a good chance for a birdie, but most of the field will be happy with a par here to start their round.

The long sweeping dogleg left has a large tilted, right-to-left, fairway which will feed tee shots down towards a plateau on the left side.

Any wayward shots hooked off the tee will be penalty strokes, with water hazards up the length of the fairway on the left.

This hole also features the one green that is best approached along the ground. The cluster of bunkers dug into the right hillside some 50 yards from the green function, in effect, as greenside bunkers for those long hitters trying to reach the green in two.

A very deceiving start to the course, don’t be surprised to see a number of dropped shots here.