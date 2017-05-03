A guide to the fourteenth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 14

Hole 14 – Par 5 – 613 yards

With the previous par 5s being holes not to gamble on, the 14th is a hole where fortune does in fact favor the bold.

Here the player who lays up faces an awkward third, where the pitch is nearly blind to a green that runs away from that angle.

The player who goes for the green with his second shot certainly faces his share of trouble, though, such as the thick rough short of the green, the severe false front of the green, a cavernous front-right bunker and a river right of the green.

But with holes running out this is certainly the best chance players will have at making an eagle and, as a result, climbing up the leaderboard.