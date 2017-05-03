Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 15

Hole 15 – Par 4 – 370 yards

The 15th hole at Erin Hills presents the player several options – to lay up short of all the bunkers, to place the tee shot in the middle of the bunkers or to have a go at the green itself.

With a gap between the centre and left green-side bunkers, long hitters will have a chance to catch the downslope off the tee and race the ball down towards the green.

For the approach, the sharp drop-off right encourages players to favor the center or left of the green with his pitch, but the spine that extends from the hillside into the green provides a challenging two-putt for a player who finds themselves on the wrong side.