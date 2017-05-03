A guide to the sixteenth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

Hole 16 – Par 3 – 200 yards

This narrow, slightly angled green is nestled against the hillside on its left.

At first glance one might think that left is a good place to miss the green in that the hill should kick balls down towards the green. However, there are bunkers at the base of that hill that the golfer cannot see from the tee that will catch a ball trying to find the green off the hillside.

To the right of the green there are more bunkers, visible to the players from the tee, so an accurate tee shot is yet again critical if a par is to be made on this hole.