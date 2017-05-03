A guide to the seventeenth hole at Erin Hills ahead of the 2017 US Open

Erin Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 17

Hole 17 – Par 4 – 481 yards

With the green tucked behind a hill on the left, a tee shot down the right provides the golfer with a clear view of the green on this, the final par 4 on the course.

Yet again, it is a long hole off the tee and only a pin-point accurate tee shot will give you a chance of making a birdie.

This is the only hole with no bunkers on the course, but a shot to the left of the fairway will leave players with a partially blind approach.

Like the 1st, the 17th hole does not need greenside bunkering as the natural terrain provides plenty of challenge to yet another severely sloping green, this time from left-to-right.