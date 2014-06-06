US Open 2014 Pinehurst Resort: Hole 13

Golf Monthly takes an in-depth look at Pinehurst No.2 ahead of the 2014 US Open

Hole 13 – Par 4 – 382 yards

It is likely that most players will opt for an iron as opposed to a driver off the tee on Pinehurst’s 13th hole as it is a short, dogleg-right par 4. This hole is considered to be the most uphill approach shot on the course. Unlike the previous hole, it is far more beneficial to be long than short of the green as there is no dramatic dropoff behind the green.

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18