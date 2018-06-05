The back nine starts with a 415 yard par-4, known as Eastward Ho.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 10

Hole 10: Par-4: 415 yards

Measured at 415 yards, the par-4 10th plays significantly less than that because it is usually downwind, and there is a giant hill in the middle of the fairway which will carry long drives even further.

If you can get your ball to the bottom of the hill you won’t have more than a wedge into the hilltop green. Alternatively, you can lay up to the top of the plateau and his a longer iron in.

The green slopes from front to back, and you have next to no shot if you go long because everything slopes way from you.