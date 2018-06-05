A true risk and reward hole, the 13th at Shinnecock could yield plenty of birdies.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 13

Hole 13: Par-4: 374 yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

The shortest par-4 on the course offers a birdie opportunity, however, a wayward tee-shot can cost you. At 300-yards, the fairway narrows down to 16 yards across, and right next to that is a massive bunker.

The approach is tricky if not given enough attention too, with green-side bunkers and plenty of tough pin placements to navigate.

You will take a birdie here, but a par is not a bad score.