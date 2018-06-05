Take a par on the 519-yard par-4 14th at Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 14

Hole 14: Par-4: 519 yards

The 14th is the longest par-4 on the course, measuring at 519 yards and any player would be pleased to walk off the green with a par here.

Off the tee, fairway bunkers, on either side of the fairway, are situated in the landing area most will be hitting into.

The correct side to aim for is the left, because that will give an easier line of attack for the approach to the green which will likely be with a long iron.

That approach to the green is all uphill, and the green slopes from back to front as well. Two bunkers in front of the green make a narrow entry zone.