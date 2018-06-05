The longest hole on the course will probably play as a three-shot hole in 2018.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

Hole 16: Par-5: 616 yards

Shinnecock Hills’ longest hole on the course, the par-5 16th measures at a monstrous 616 yards and often plays into the wind too. Therefore for most of the field it will play as a three-shot hole.

The fairway twist and turns its way through the terrain, and is flanked by bunkers along the way too.

On the approach, there are five green-side bunkers to avoid and the green a swale to the right and long. It is a birdie chance, but is more than capable of destroying your round.