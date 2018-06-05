Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

The longest hole on the course will probably play as a three-shot hole in 2018.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 16

Hole 16: Par-5: 616 yards

Shinnecock Hills’ longest hole on the course, the par-5 16th measures at a monstrous 616 yards and often plays into the wind too. Therefore for most of the field it will play as a three-shot hole.

The fairway twist and turns its way through the terrain, and is flanked by bunkers along the way too.

2004 US Open winner Retief Goosen lays up on the 16th (Getty Images)

On the approach, there are five green-side bunkers to avoid and the green a swale to the right and long. It is a birdie chance, but is more than capable of destroying your round.

 