The par-4 third has been made more difficult than its 2004 version. Take a look at our guide here.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 3

Hole 3: Par-4: 500 yards

The tee shot on the third hole looks vastly different than the 2004 version. Moved back 22 yards and to the left, the six fairway bunkers have all been brought into play, especially the one on the right with the small mound in the middle of it. (Corey Pavin is playing out of it below)

The fairway has been tightened to sharpen the dogleg, with some of the longer hitters possibly getting down the hill leaving only 150 yards in.

The second-longest par-4 on the course then has two large bunkers protecting a massive green that slopes from back to front.