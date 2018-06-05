A well-guarded par-4, the fourth hole is a tough challenge with par being a very good score indeed.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 4

Hole 4: Par-4: 475 yards

The first of the hole playing into the south-westerly prevailing wind, the 475 yard par-4 fourth is a tough challenge that could ruin some players chances. The wind makes it incredibly difficult to hit the fairway which is a necessity.

A left-to-right dogleg, two bunkers protect the right side of the fairway, whereas going left will leave a longer iron in.

The slightly elevated green is smaller than it appears largely due to the three deep bunkers creating a narrow avenue to target. The challenges continue on the green because it has subtle breaks all over it.