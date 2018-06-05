The first of Shinnecock's two par-5's, the fifth will provide birdie opportunities in 2018.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 5

Hole 5: Par-5: 589 yards

The fifth is the first of two par-5s at Shinnecock Hills and it provides birdie and possibly eagle opportunities for the field. Reachable in two, the fairway splits in two with the left hand side being a larger carry, but offers a better angle into the green.

The four massive bunkers dissecting the airway will gather up any mis-hits or mis-directed shots.

However, if the drive has found the fairway, then an eagle opportunity is on the cards with the green reachable in two most in the field. But beware, because the green is large to the eye, but the contrasting slopes makes the target a lot smaller. The one green-side bunker short of the green is sure to see a lot of action.