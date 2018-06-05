Take a look at our guide on the incredibly picturesque par-4 sixth at Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 6

Hole 6: Par-4: 491 yards

Much like the fifth hole, the par-4 sixth is all about the drive. Hitting into a blind fairway, the players will have a choice of going left with the possibility of a longer iron in, or try and carry the natural sand area on the right, leaving a shorter club in.

It also has the only water feature on the course, which shouldn’t really come into play as players should be hitting over it with their second shots.

The green is slightly elevated and has a large bunker short left.