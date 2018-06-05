The par-3 7th plays into the prevailing wind so clubbing is crucial. See our hole guide here.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 7

Hole 7: Par-3: 189 yards

| 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 |

One of the most famous holes on the course, the ‘Redan Hole’ requires precision with the three green-side bunkers in play and dangerous.

The green slopes from front right to back left, with the pin sure to be placed back left on the final day. Long is not the place to be either, leaving delicate chips back onto the playing surface. The main rule here is: stay out of the bunkers.