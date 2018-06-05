12 bunkers line the 8th hole at Shinnecock Hills. See our guide on it here.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 8

Hole 8: Par-4: 439 yards

At 439 yards, the par-4 eighth is one of the shortest holes on the course and offers a birdie chance if good, solid shots are hit.

A blind tee shot with a wide fairway, the target is large but be wary of the fairway bunkers on the left and right. The best course of action is to aim left which gives a better angle of attack into the small, well protected green.

The undulations are severe on the green with the drop offs at the back, front and left hand side, sure to collect wayward shots.