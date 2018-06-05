The final hole on the front-nine, the par-4 ninth is a short but testing hole.

Shinnecock Hills Hole By Hole Guide: Hole 9

Hole 9: Par-4: 485 yards

Players will be faced with a difficult drive into a narrow fairway on the ninth. But even if you find the short stuff, the fairway slopes in a variety of directions which means an uneven lie will be your reward. This makes the approach shot difficult.

The downhill section of the fairway significantly shortens the hole, but the uphill approach means distance control is of paramount importance.

The four bunkers short left will punish any mis-hits, but the cardinal sin here is going long. Doing so will leave a treacherous chip downhill.