2017 US Open tee times

Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are grouped together for the first two rounds, whilst world number one Dustin Johnson plays with Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer

Players from USA unless stated, all times in BST

Here are the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2017 US Open, where Day, Rose and McIlroy will play together at Erin Hills, teeing off at 8.09pm UK time on Thursday.

Elsewhere, world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson tees it up with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Martin Kaymer at 2.35pm off the 10th tee.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia plays with Adam Scott and Bubba Watson at 7.36pm, playing in the group ahead of Henrik Stenson and the South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.

Round one tee times, Thursday 15 June

1st hole

1245: Jordan Niebrugge, Talor Gooch, Kevin Dougherty

1256: Andres Romero (Arg), Brice Garnett, TBD

1307: Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1318: David Lingmerth (Swe), Haotong Li (Chn), Paul Dunne (Ire)

1329: Chez Reavie, Stewart Hagestad (a), Gene Sauers

1340: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren (Swe), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1351: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1402: JB Holmes, Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak

1413: Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Gregory (a) (Eng), Martin Laird (Sco)

1424: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace (SA)

1435: Ernie Els (SA), Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover

1446: Tyson Alexander, Christopher Crawford (a), Max Greyserman

1457: Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Lee Walker (a)

1830: Jack Maguire (a), Ben Kohles, Corey Conners (Can)

1841: Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Chan Kim, TBD

1852: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Sean O’Hair

1903: Andrew Johnston (Eng), Brian Stuard, George Coetzee (SA)

1914: Marc Leishman (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Pat Perez

1925: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English

1936: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

1947: Henrik Stenson (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

1958: Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Paul Casey (Eng)

2009: Jason Day (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI)

2020: Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson

2031: John Oda, Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Randolph

2042: Mason Andersen (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo

Starting at hole 10

1245: Ted Potter Jr, Daniel Chopra (Swe), TBD

1256: Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matt Wallace (Eng), TBD

1307: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

1318: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Bradley Dredge (Wal), Thomas Aiken (SA)

1329: Jamie Lovemark, Scott Harvey, Michael Putnam

1340: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Bud Cauley

1351: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1402: Ross Fisher (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)

1413: Danny Willett (Eng), Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Arg)

1424: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

1435: Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

1446: Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi), Joel Stalter (Fra), Stephan Jaeger

1457: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD

1830: Wade Ormsby (Aus), Oliver Bekker (SA), Kyle Thompson

1841: Brandon Stone (SA), Troy Merritt, TBD

1852: Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy (Fra)

1903: William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

1914: Brad Dalke (a), Brendan Steele, Wesley Bryan

1925: Richie Ramsay (Sco), Nick Flanagan (Aus), Bryson De Chambeau

1936: Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas

1947: Adam Hadwin (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Chn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1958: Shane Lowry (Ire), Scott Piercy, Jim Furyk

2009: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Peter Uihlein, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

2020: Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

2031: Trey Mullinax, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ (a)

2042: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope

Round two tee-off times, Friday 16 June

Starting at hole 1

1245: Wade Ormsby (Aus), Oliver Bekker (SA), Kyle Thompson

1256: Brandon Stone (SA), Troy Merritt, TBD

1307: Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy (Fra)

1318: William McGirt, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

1329: Wesley Bryan, Brad Dalke (a), Brendan Steele

1340: Nick Flanagan (Aus), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Bryson De Chambeau

1351: Daniel Berger, Bill Haas, Roberto Castro

1402: Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adam Hadwin (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Chn)

1413: Scott Piercy, Shane Lowry (Ire), Jim Furyk

1424: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Peter Uihlein, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1435: Maverick McNealy (a), Kevin Chappell, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1446: Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Champ (a)

1457: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope

1830: Ted Potter Jr, Daniel Chopra (Swe), TBD

1841: Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matt Wallace (Eng), TBD

1852: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

1903: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Bradley Dredge (Wal), Thomas Aiken (SA)

1914: Jamie Lovemark, Scott Harvey, Michael Putnam

1925: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Bud Cauley

1936: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1947: Ross Fisher (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)

1958: Danny Willett (Eng), Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Arg)

2009: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

2020: Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

2031: Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi), Joel Stalter (Fra), Stephan Jaeger

2042: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD

Starting at hole 10

1245: Jack Maguire (a), Corey Conners (Can), Ben Kohles

1256: Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Chan Kim, TBD

1307: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Sean O’Hair

1318: Andrew Johnston (Eng), George Coetzee (SA), Brian Stuard

1329: Pat Perez, Marc Leishman (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1340: Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English

1351: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Adam Scott (Aus)

1402: Charl Schwartzel (SA), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

1413: Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey (Eng)

1424: Jason Day (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI)

1435: Stewart Cink, Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson

1446: Ryan Brehm, John Oda, Jonathan Randolph

1457: Mason Andersen (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo

1830: Jordan Niebrugge, Kevin Dougherty, Talor Gooch

1841: Andres Romero (Arg), Brice Garnett, TBD

1852: Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1903: David Lingmerth (Swe), Paul Dunne (Ire), Haotong Li (Chn)

1914: Stewart Hagestad (a), Gene Sauers, Chez Reavie

1925: Alex Noren (Swe), Brandt Snedeker, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1936: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Brooks Koepka

1947: Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, JB Holmes

1958: Scott Gregory (a) (Eng), Russell Knox (Sco), Martin Laird (Sco)

2009: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace (SA)

2020: Webb Simpson, Ernie Els (SA), Lucas Glover

2031: Christopher Crawford (a), Tyson Alexander, Max Greyserman

2042: Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Lee Walker (a)