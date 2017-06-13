Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are grouped together for the first two rounds, whilst world number one Dustin Johnson plays with Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer
2017 US Open Tee Times
Players from USA unless stated, all times in BST
Here are the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2017 US Open, where Day, Rose and McIlroy will play together at Erin Hills, teeing off at 8.09pm UK time on Thursday.
Elsewhere, world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson tees it up with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Martin Kaymer at 2.35pm off the 10th tee.
Masters champion Sergio Garcia plays with Adam Scott and Bubba Watson at 7.36pm, playing in the group ahead of Henrik Stenson and the South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.
Round one tee times, Thursday 15 June
1st hole
1245: Jordan Niebrugge, Talor Gooch, Kevin Dougherty
1256: Andres Romero (Arg), Brice Garnett, TBD
1307: Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1318: David Lingmerth (Swe), Haotong Li (Chn), Paul Dunne (Ire)
1329: Chez Reavie, Stewart Hagestad (a), Gene Sauers
1340: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren (Swe), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1351: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1402: JB Holmes, Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak
1413: Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Gregory (a) (Eng), Martin Laird (Sco)
1424: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace (SA)
1435: Ernie Els (SA), Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover
1446: Tyson Alexander, Christopher Crawford (a), Max Greyserman
1457: Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Lee Walker (a)
1830: Jack Maguire (a), Ben Kohles, Corey Conners (Can)
1841: Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Chan Kim, TBD
1852: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Sean O’Hair
1903: Andrew Johnston (Eng), Brian Stuard, George Coetzee (SA)
1914: Marc Leishman (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Pat Perez
1925: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English
1936: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
1947: Henrik Stenson (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Charl Schwartzel (SA)
1958: Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Paul Casey (Eng)
2009: Jason Day (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI)
2020: Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson
2031: John Oda, Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Randolph
2042: Mason Andersen (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo
Starting at hole 10
1245: Ted Potter Jr, Daniel Chopra (Swe), TBD
1256: Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matt Wallace (Eng), TBD
1307: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)
1318: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Bradley Dredge (Wal), Thomas Aiken (SA)
1329: Jamie Lovemark, Scott Harvey, Michael Putnam
1340: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Bud Cauley
1351: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1402: Ross Fisher (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)
1413: Danny Willett (Eng), Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Arg)
1424: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
1435: Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
1446: Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi), Joel Stalter (Fra), Stephan Jaeger
1457: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD
1830: Wade Ormsby (Aus), Oliver Bekker (SA), Kyle Thompson
1841: Brandon Stone (SA), Troy Merritt, TBD
1852: Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy (Fra)
1903: William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na
1914: Brad Dalke (a), Brendan Steele, Wesley Bryan
1925: Richie Ramsay (Sco), Nick Flanagan (Aus), Bryson De Chambeau
1936: Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas
1947: Adam Hadwin (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Chn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1958: Shane Lowry (Ire), Scott Piercy, Jim Furyk
2009: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Peter Uihlein, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
2020: Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
2031: Trey Mullinax, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ (a)
2042: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope
Round two tee-off times, Friday 16 June
Starting at hole 1
1245: Wade Ormsby (Aus), Oliver Bekker (SA), Kyle Thompson
1256: Brandon Stone (SA), Troy Merritt, TBD
1307: Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy (Fra)
1318: William McGirt, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
1329: Wesley Bryan, Brad Dalke (a), Brendan Steele
1340: Nick Flanagan (Aus), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Bryson De Chambeau
1351: Daniel Berger, Bill Haas, Roberto Castro
1402: Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adam Hadwin (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Chn)
1413: Scott Piercy, Shane Lowry (Ire), Jim Furyk
1424: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Peter Uihlein, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1435: Maverick McNealy (a), Kevin Chappell, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
1446: Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Champ (a)
1457: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope
1830: Ted Potter Jr, Daniel Chopra (Swe), TBD
1841: Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matt Wallace (Eng), TBD
1852: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)
1903: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Bradley Dredge (Wal), Thomas Aiken (SA)
1914: Jamie Lovemark, Scott Harvey, Michael Putnam
1925: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Bud Cauley
1936: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)
1947: Ross Fisher (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)
1958: Danny Willett (Eng), Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Arg)
2009: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
2020: Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
2031: Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi), Joel Stalter (Fra), Stephan Jaeger
2042: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD
Starting at hole 10
1245: Jack Maguire (a), Corey Conners (Can), Ben Kohles
1256: Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Chan Kim, TBD
1307: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Sean O’Hair
1318: Andrew Johnston (Eng), George Coetzee (SA), Brian Stuard
1329: Pat Perez, Marc Leishman (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1340: Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English
1351: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spa), Adam Scott (Aus)
1402: Charl Schwartzel (SA), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)
1413: Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey (Eng)
1424: Jason Day (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI)
1435: Stewart Cink, Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson
1446: Ryan Brehm, John Oda, Jonathan Randolph
1457: Mason Andersen (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo
1830: Jordan Niebrugge, Kevin Dougherty, Talor Gooch
1841: Andres Romero (Arg), Brice Garnett, TBD
1852: Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)
1903: David Lingmerth (Swe), Paul Dunne (Ire), Haotong Li (Chn)
1914: Stewart Hagestad (a), Gene Sauers, Chez Reavie
1925: Alex Noren (Swe), Brandt Snedeker, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1936: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Brooks Koepka
1947: Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, JB Holmes
1958: Scott Gregory (a) (Eng), Russell Knox (Sco), Martin Laird (Sco)
2009: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace (SA)
2020: Webb Simpson, Ernie Els (SA), Lucas Glover
2031: Christopher Crawford (a), Tyson Alexander, Max Greyserman
2042: Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Lee Walker (a)