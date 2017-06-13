Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are grouped together for the first two rounds, whilst world number one Dustin Johnson plays with Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer

2017 US Open Tee Times

Players from USA unless stated, all times in BST

Here are the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2017 US Open, where Day, Rose and McIlroy will play together at Erin Hills, teeing off at 8.09pm UK time on Thursday.

Elsewhere, world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson tees it up with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Martin Kaymer at 2.35pm off the 10th tee.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia plays with Adam Scott and Bubba Watson at 7.36pm, playing in the group ahead of Henrik Stenson and the South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.

Round one tee times, Thursday 15 June

1st hole

1245: Jordan Niebrugge, Talor Gooch, Kevin Dougherty

1256: Andres Romero (Arg), Brice Garnett, TBD

1307: Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1318: David Lingmerth (Swe), Haotong Li (Chn), Paul Dunne (Ire)

1329: Chez Reavie, Stewart Hagestad (a), Gene Sauers

1340: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren (Swe), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1351: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1402: JB Holmes, Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak

1413: Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Gregory (a) (Eng), Martin Laird (Sco)

1424: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace (SA)

1435: Ernie Els (SA), Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover

1446: Tyson Alexander, Christopher Crawford (a), Max Greyserman

1457: Matthew Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Lee Walker (a)

1830: Jack Maguire (a), Ben Kohles, Corey Conners (Can)

1841: Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Chan Kim, TBD

1852: Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Sean O’Hair

1903: Andrew Johnston (Eng), Brian Stuard, George Coetzee (SA)

1914: Marc Leishman (Aus), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Pat Perez

1925: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English

1936: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

1947: Henrik Stenson (Swe), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

1958: Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Paul Casey (Eng)

2009: Jason Day (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI)

2020: Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson

2031: John Oda, Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Randolph

2042: Mason Andersen (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo

Starting at hole 10

1245: Ted Potter Jr, Daniel Chopra (Swe), TBD

1256: Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matt Wallace (Eng), TBD

1307: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn)

1318: Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Bradley Dredge (Wal), Thomas Aiken (SA)

1329: Jamie Lovemark, Scott Harvey, Michael Putnam

1340: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Bud Cauley

1351: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Spa)

1402: Ross Fisher (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng), Graeme McDowell (NI)

1413: Danny Willett (Eng), Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera (Arg)

1424: Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

1435: Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

1446: Joaquin Niemann (a) (Chi), Joel Stalter (Fra), Stephan Jaeger

1457: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala, TBD

1830: Wade Ormsby (Aus), Oliver Bekker (SA), Kyle Thompson

1841: Brandon Stone (SA), Troy Merritt, TBD

1852: Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy (Fra)

1903: William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

1914: Brad Dalke (a), Brendan Steele, Wesley Bryan

1925: Richie Ramsay (Sco), Nick Flanagan (Aus), Bryson De Chambeau

1936: Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas

1947: Adam Hadwin (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Chn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1958: Shane Lowry (Ire), Scott Piercy, Jim Furyk

2009: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Peter Uihlein, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

2020: Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

2031: Trey Mullinax, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ (a)

2042: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope