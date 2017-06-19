5 things you don't know about Brooks Koepka

2017 US Open Champion Brooks Koepka may well be a name you have heard of before, but do you know the story behind the golfer?

5 things you didn’t know about Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was outstanding in winning the US Open, his first Major Championship, last night.

The US Open win was his 7th pro title and moves him up to 10th in the world rankings, but here are some facts that you might not know about golf’s newest Major Championship.

1 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

2 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope

3 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is in the world’s top 10 Chase is a little behind ranked 875th in the world.