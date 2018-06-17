7 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Double US Open Champion Brooks Koepka may well be a name you have heard of before, but do you know the story behind the golfer?

7 things you didn’t know about Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was outstanding in winning the US Open in 2017, his first Major Championship, last night he made it two US Opens in as many years when he defended his trophy at Shinnecock Hills.

The US Open win was his 8th pro title and moves him up to 4th in the world rankings, but here are some facts that you might not know about golf’s newest two-time Major Championship.

1 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

Who is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims?

2 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope

3 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is in the world’s top 10 Chase is a little behind ranked 383rd in the world.