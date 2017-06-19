American Brooks Koepka won his first Major when he shot a wonderful final round of 67 to win the US Open by four shots



Brilliant Brooks Koepka Wins US Open

American Brooks Koepka won his first Major when he shot a wonderful final round of 67 to win the US Open by four shots.

Koepka had gone into the final round a shot off the lead held by Brian Harman and for long periods of the round they were locked together at the top of the leaderboard.

However Koepka, who played in the American Ryder Cup team last year, birdied 14, 15 and 16 to really grab the initiative and stretch away from his nearest competitors.

Below: Our Video Bio of Brooks Koepka before last year’s Ryder Cup

Harman’s round of 72 meant he finished tied 2nd and the left hander should be proud of the way he played in tricky conditions all week.

Alongside Harman at 12 under par was Hideki Matsuyama, the Japanese player having the best final round with a 66, which gave him a sniff of winning the title before Koepka’s late birdie blitz.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood started the final round level with Koepka, but couldn’t find the same consistency he had found in the previous three rounds and his round of 72 meant he finished 4th.

Both Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas were well fancied to win before the start of the final round, but both players struggled to score as well had they had done earlier in the week.

Thomas who had shot a wonderful 63 on the Saturday never recovered from three bogeys in the opening five holes. While Fowler made too many mental errors and did well to finish level par for the round.