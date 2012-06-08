High school golfer qualifies for 2012 US Open

Teenage sensation Beau Hossler, 17, has qualified for the 2012 US Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club after coming through sectional qualifying for the second year running.

Hossler – currently a sophomore in high school – shot rounds of 70 and 67 to finish in a tie for second at last Monday’s qualifier (June 4) in Daly City, California.

He shot 11 over-par to miss the cut by a considerable margin at last year’s US Open at Congressional, but is expecting a better performance this year.

“The first time around it was a little bit of a shock for me because when I got out there, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Hossler.

“Last year was a good learning experience. Now I know how hectic it can be, I know how to prepare. My goals are different this time. I expect a lot more.”

Referring to his two rounds, he said: “I didn’t feel that great, but thankfully I pulled it together.

“I hit it pretty solid. Nothing spectacular, but I’m keeping the ball in play and hitting greens.”

Hossler – a native of California – is expecting a sizeable following this year.

“Last year, I still had a lot of family and friends come support me,” he said.

“This year, I’m sure there will be a lot more.”

Hossley is currently ranked second in Golfweek magazine’s American junior rankings.