The European Ryder Cup hero was targeted by fans at the US Open in New York

Ian Poulter Responds After Shocking US Open Fan Behaviour

Whilst he may now live in America, Ian Poulter has an interesting relationship with the US fans.

Interesting in the sense that they love to abuse him, and that was prominent once again at the US Open.

Poulter was consistently verbally abused over the weekend with fans shouting at him and even laughing when he missed putts.

On the 15th hole on Saturday, his ball was being willed off the green by fans who then laughed when it rolled down into a collection area.

This video below also shows fans laughing at a missed Poulter putt:

New York fans are infamous for their brash behaviour at golf tournaments and this past week’s US Open was one of the loudest we’ve ever seen.

From “get in the hole” to “baba booey”, “dilly dilly” and even “Philly f*&%ing cheesesteak, let’s go baby”, the fans were boisterous and clearly having a great time – although some crossed the line, especially in Poulter’s case.

Ian Poulter responded to the abuse he got at Shinnecock Hills on Twitter, saying the 2024 Ryder Cup (at Bethpage, just down the road from Shinnecock) could become a little silly, like the US Open.

US golf photographer Streeter Lecker wished he could apologise on behalf of the ‘supposed’ fans:

Poulter responded to a tweet from Golf Digest’s Alex Myers on why his treatment from the US fans is so different to what Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston gets.

He suggested Beef, who is a cult hero Stateside, would get more flack had he won 4 out of 5 Ryder Cups, and also rightly points out that all Americans will be treated respect next month at The Open at Carnoustie.

Poulter is just the latest pro to speak out against loud (or rude, in this case) US fans.

Rory McIlroy called for alcohol sales to be limited at PGA Tour events.

Speaking at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he said he almost confronted a man in the crowd.

“There was one guy out there who kept yelling my wife’s name; I was going to go over and have a chat with him, but, yeah, I don’t know, I think it’s gotten a little much, to be honest,” he said.

“I think that they need to limit the alcohol sales on the course, or they need to do something, because every week it seems like guys are complaining about it more.”