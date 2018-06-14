Justin Rose could become just the fourth Englishman to reach the world number one spot this week with victory at the US Open

Justin Rose On Prospect Of World Number One Position

There are many great storylines ahead of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills this week, Tiger’s return, Rory going for his fifth major, Phil attempting to complete the career slam.

But one of those is the prospect of Justin Rose becoming world number one for the first time in his career.

A victory at Shinnecock would make Rose just the fourth Englishman to reach the world number one spot after Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.

The current world number three won his first and only major to date at the 2013 US Open at Merion.

He recently won his 9th PGA Tour title at the Fort Worth Invitational and has a remarkable 15 top-10s since last year’s USPGA Championship including four victories.

“For me, winning major championships has been my dream as a kid,” Rose said.

“World No. 1 is a really cool thing to say at some point in your career, but it’s not my primary focus. My primary focus is winning the tournaments that will get me there.”