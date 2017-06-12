Watch as Kevin Na shows off the extreme rough at Erin Hills whilst attempting to hack it out, and failing...

Kevin Na Posts Video Of Ridiculous Rough At Erin Hills

Kevin Na posted this video on Instagram showing just how harsh the rough is at this week’s US Open host Erin Hills.

Na threw his ball into the knee-deep fescue and struggled to find it before attempting a hack out.

He eventually lost his ball.

“Every hole we’ve got this,” he said.

“Every hole.”

He complained, “Why can’t we have a lot of the past US Open winners get together and set up a major?”

“I’d like to see that happen one day.”

Na also hashtagged Mike Davis the USGA Executive Director as well as ‘lost ball’.

It follows Wesley Bryan’s recent video where he also showed Erin Hills’ treacherous rough.

Is the US Open too penal? Or do you think that accuracy should be rewarded in this way?

The US Open begins on Thursday with world number one Dustin Johnson defending the title he won last year.

Erin Hills hosts a major for the first time, whilst the state of Wisconsin hosts the US Open for the first time.