Logjam At Top of US Open Leaderboard After Round 2

There is a fourway tie at the top of the US Open Leaderboard after the second round of the 2017 US Open

US Open Leaderboard After Round 2

Two rounds down and two to go at the US Open at Erin Hills and we are still no closer to discovering the identity of the 2017 US Open champion.

Overnight leader Rickie Fowler went 28 holes in a row without a bogey and then had three in a row, and this has really made the tournament very interesting.

Seven under led after round one and seven under leads after round two, with the weather expected at the weekend, seven under would probably win the tournament.

Brooks Koepka looked like he might be the man to lead the way on nine under, but two bogeys on the back nine meant he was at 7 under and still very much in the hunt.

Paul Casey is one of the joint leaders after an up and down round of one under par, he took an eight on the par-5 14th, but bounced back brilliantly with 5 birdies in his last 11 holes to save his round.