Lefty had a truly bizarre moment during round 3 of the US Open
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Moving Ball At US Open
Phil Mickelson had a truly bizarre moment at the US Open during round three, hitting a moving ball on the 13th green after it was rolling off down a hill.
Watch the video below:
His score for the hole initially went down as an 8, although has since been changed to a 10.
Mickelson was given a two stroke penalty for breaching Rule 14-5 for hitting a moving ball.
He took four to get to the green and made four putts, plus the two additional strokes.
Mickelson was made aware of his rule breach during play.
That dropped him to +16 for the tournament and +10 for the round.
Mickelson turned 48 today but won’t be celebrating with a US Open victory tomorrow.
