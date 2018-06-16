Lefty had a truly bizarre moment during round 3 of the US Open

WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Moving Ball At US Open

Phil Mickelson had a truly bizarre moment at the US Open during round three, hitting a moving ball on the 13th green after it was rolling off down a hill.

Related: US Open leaderboard

Watch the video below:

His score for the hole initially went down as an 8, although has since been changed to a 10.

Related: Inside Tiger Woods’ yacht

Mickelson was given a two stroke penalty for breaching Rule 14-5 for hitting a moving ball.

He took four to get to the green and made four putts, plus the two additional strokes.