Rory McIlroy Has Nightmare Start At US Open 2018

He would bogey 12 before a double at the 13th to be +4 after four.

He then drove it into the thick rough down the right of the 14th and barely moved his ball after a swipe at it, he was lucky to even find it and needed help from those inside the ropes.

He then chopped another one out and made the green in four – two putts took him to +6 after five.

The four-time major winner bounced back at the next with his first birdie of the day.

McIlroy then made another bogey at the par-5 16th which was his third six in his opening seven holes. He would bogey the 18th to go out in 42 for +7.

Incredibly, he would then double the next to be +9 after 10 holes.

Jordan Spieth, playing with Rory, also had nightmares early on, with a three-putt on the very first hole before a triple-bogey at the 11th.

Spieth found the same bunker as Rory did on the par-3 and made a mess of it.

That took him to +4 after two holes and a further bogey at 14 put him at +5 after five.

He would par the next three holes and birdie the 18th to go out in 39 and +4.

Of course it is early days in the tournament for McIlroy so anything could happen, but he certainly hasn’t got off to the best of starts.

Playing partner Phil Mickelson was +4 after nine.

Another one of the favourites, Jason Day, got off to a terrible start with a 40 (+5) on the front nine.

Elsewhere, England’s Scott Gregory got off to an even worse start. Despite parring the opening hole, the 2016 Amateur Champion shot a front nine of 47.

At the time of writing, he is +15 after 13 holes. View the leaderboard here.

Ian Poulter went out in 33 with two birdies and no birdies to tie the early lead at -2.

