Rory McIlroy Shoots 80 At US Open
You can’t win the US Open on day one, but you certainly can lose it – and Rory McIlroy played himself out of the tournament on Thursday morning.
The 2011 champion had the chance to topple Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings this week. That is now looking unlikely.
He shot 80 (10 over par) which was his worst ever opening round in a major.
It featured three double bogeys, the most he has ever had in a single round at a major.
His 80 leaves him 11 behind the leaders Ian Poulter and Scott Piercy, who tamed Shinnecock on Thursday with superb 69s.
Starting on the 10th tee, McIlroy boomed his drive down the middle to leave a mere flick in and set himself up with around 6-8ft for birdie, it was the perfect start.
But he missed, and it all went downhill from there. He would bogey the 11th with another similar-length missed putt after finding sand off the tee on the short par-3.
From having a great chance to go -1 thru 1, the Ulsterman found himself +2 after two. That was just the start.
He would bogey 12 before a double at the 13th to be +4 after four.
He then drove it into the thick rough down the right of the 14th and barely moved his ball after a swipe at it, he was lucky to even find it and needed help from those inside the ropes.
He then chopped another one out and made the green in four – two putts took him to +6 after five.
The four-time major winner bounced back at the next with his first birdie of the day.
McIlroy then made another bogey at the par-5 16th which was his third six in his opening seven holes. He would bogey the 18th to go out in 42 for +7.
Incredibly, he would then double the next to be +9 after 10 holes.
He bogeyed his next hole too and had two birdies on holes 5 and 6 before two bogeys on 7 and 9.
Jordan Spieth, playing with Rory, also had nightmares early on and closed with a 78.
