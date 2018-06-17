The Englishman played the round of his life and may be lifting the US Open trophy later
Tommy Fleetwood Shoots 63 At US Open
Tommy Fleetwood played the round of his life on Sunday at the US Open to shoot tie the lowest score in a major.
The Englishman’s seven under round got him to +2 for the tournament and may well be enough to win the title.
He is leader in the clubhouse and, as things stand, one behind the leaders, who still have the whole of the back nine to play.
The Southport man becomes just the sixth man to shoot 63 in a US Open after Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Weiskopf, Vijay Singh and Justin Thomas.
Fleetwood was out in 32 with four birdies and a bogey, before a stunning stretch on the back nine with four birdies in a row.
His ballstriking was superb and the putter caught fire.
He birdied 12, 13, 14 and 15 and hit a sensational 5 iron into the final green, missing from around 8ft for birdie and a 62.
As well as the missed chance at the last, he had two birdie chances at 16 and 17 which he so-nearly converted.
Fleetwood is a four-time European Tour winner and currently ranks 12th in the world.
