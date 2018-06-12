The US Open starts on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills, here are the US Open bets to avoid according to the GM Tipster

US Open Bets To Avoid

This year the US Open is going to be payed at the treacherous Shinnecock Hills, where the wind and the very tricky green complexes will make it a hugely tricky test for all the players in the field.

We have looked at field and picked the players who we think are going to struggle the most in these conditions.

Rory McIlroy – The Northern Irishman is 12/1 to win the US Open, and he would be a huge fan favourite to win another one of these titles. However if the conditions are against him he has shown in the past that he has struggled to fully concentrate and battle to shoot a total that keeps him in the hunt. I would say for that reason to stay clear.

Jordan Spieth – This may be a surprise, but he has been having an awful time with his putter this year, and the greens at Shinnecock look to be absolutely brutal. His putter could of course catch fire, but I feel this test is just going to be too much for his game at the moment. His 18/1 price may be very tempting for a few people out there, but not me!

Patrick Reed – The Masters champion has been relatively quiet since his Augusta victory, and there is no surprise about that. The pressure and limelight that has been thrown onto Reed and his family has been huge, and that has not unsurprisingly put pressure onto his game. He has been doing a huge amount of homework on the Shinnecock Hills layout, but this will just increase the pressure on him. His 35/1 odds are pretty long for someone who won the last major they played, but I think it would be wise to stay well clear of him.