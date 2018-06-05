We take a look at who the bookies fancy to win at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Favourites 2018

The US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills this year for the fifth time, and, as ever, a stellar field of players will tee it up in search of the year’s second major including 2016 champion Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and a certain Tiger Woods.

Here we look at the US Open favourites ahead of the tournament:

Dustin Johnson 9/1

Whilst DJ is no longer world number one, he is still favourite to win his second US Open title.

The American won his first and only major at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and has a brilliant record in this tournament with a T4th finish in 2014 and a T2nd in 2015.

He also came T8th in 2010 where he held the 54-hole lead before a nightmare final round at Pebble Beach.

DJ missed the cut at Erin Hills last year but has made every cut since.

Rory McIlroy 11/1

The four-time major winner won his first major at the 2011 US Open at Congressional and comes into this year’s tournament in great form.

He has already won once this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has had three great chances to win at the Dubai Desert Classic, Masters and BMW PGA Championship.

Granted, he wasn’t able to win in those three occasions but when you consider that he didn’t win at all in 2017 his form looks good so far this year – one win, two seconds, a T3, T5 and a T8th in his last outing at the Memorial.

Jordan Spieth 11/1

The Texan won the 2015 US Open and is always highly fancied at the majors. He was 3rd at The Masters after a final day charge but his form has been indifferent this year with just three other top 10s.

Spieth is down at 186th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistics so will need to re-find his putting boots if he hopes to contend.