US Open Favourites To Conquer Erin Hills

Tom Clarke takes a look at the favourites who will be trying to win the 2017 US Open being played at Erin Hills

US Open Favourites 2017

The US Open this year takes place at a new venue Erin Hills in Wisconsin. From what we have seen the course is a beast with very penal rough, so the players who will be competing will have to be at the very top of their game to contest.

Here the players who are favourites to take home the US Open Trophy on Father’s Day

Dustin Johnson 11/2

The World Number One and defending US Open champion is also, unsurprisingly, the favourite to win the US Open in 2017. He has been in incredible form – 11 events this season – three wins – seven top 3 finishes. A missed cut at the Memorial Tournament is something to look at, but not be too concerned about.

Jordan Spieth 9/1

Won the US Open in 2015 when he was in the form of his life, he is not in that type of form at the moment but has still had five top 10s this year including a win. If his putter catches fire then he will be up there.

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Even though McIlroy is currently injured and still to 100% confirm he will be playing he needs to be considered. Has only played six events this year, but has had four top 10s in those performances. Of course won the US Open in 2011 with a record performance – if he is in the field then needs to be considered.

Jason Day 12/1

The Australian has had an up and down year, with injury issues and then personal problems as well. He was world number one at the start of the season but has slipped now to 3rd – finished runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson recently.

Justin Rose 16/1

The 2013 US Open champion and of course 2016 Olympic Gold medalist is coming a little under the radar with four top 5 finishes this year, but no victory. Has the ball striking skills to conquer any course, needs his flat stick to behave.