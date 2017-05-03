US Open Final Round Memorable Moments

Dustin Johnson won his first major title yesterday at Oakmont, here are the memorable shots from the US Open final round:

Dustin Johnson won his first major championship and moved up to third in the Official World Golf Rankings with his victory at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont in a controversial final round.

Here’s the video of Dustin Johnson’s ball moving on the fifth hole as he hovers the putter over it. At the time he was told he’d receive no penalty but was later told that wouldn’t be the case:

We began to feel it might be Sergio’s day when he got to within three of the lead with this stunning bunker shot at the long 8th:

The world number one got to level par with six to play after making eagle at the 12th. We thought it could be the start of a charge but he finished at +2 in T8th:

Zach Johnson becomes the first man to birdie the 18th hole in the final round to finish at +2 in T8th alongside Jason Day, Jason Dufner and Daniel Summerhays:

DJ with one of the shots of his life to close out the US Open:

For his first major championship:

