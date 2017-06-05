Expand Extreme Rough At US Open Venue Erin Hills

US Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Hideki Matsuyama 4 points each way at 16/1 with Bet On Brazil – At the start of the season you would not have been able to get him at these odds. Having won five events in as many months he was favourite to win all the Majors, his form has dropped a tad, but he is still playing very solid golf and is 4th in the World Rankings for a reason.

Justin Thomas 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American is very much feast or famine, with two wins and four top 10s in 11 events – but also three missed cuts. His driving and ball striking has been superb this season and I really like him at these odds.

Thomas Pieters 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Belgian is a really dangerous player in any event. Has been top 10 three times this season and importantly in the big events, the Masters and a WGC. he has finished top 5. If you are looking for a good ball striker look no further!

Alexander Noren 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – He won the BMW PGA Championship a couple of weeks back, is now in the World’s top 10 and yet he still doesn’t get the respect he should. Take advantage! These odds are far too long, In the last year he has won five times and looked a class above at times, get him in!

Kevin Kisner 2 points each way at 70/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has squeezed into the world’s top 20 now thanks to five top 10s including a win at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Has been one of the form players this season and has to be considered at this price.

Tony Finau 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American is one of the PGA Tour’s best from tee to green – he has also had four top 10s this season. Love his each way chances.

Lucas Glover 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American is my big outside tip – he won the US Open of course in 2009 and has been in quite good form this year with a couple of top 10s. He is one of the best drivers of a golf ball on tour and struggles with the putter, but has the possibility to have a good week.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!